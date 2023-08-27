The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has no issues with the possible delay in the general elections due to the fresh delimitation of constituencies in line with the census 2023, party’s convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said Sunday.

While addressing the presser alongside party leader Farooq Sattar, Siddiqui said that the polls should be held after the delimitation of constituencies under the census 2023.

“Although Karachi is in need of transparent elections at the earliest, if the delimitation of constituencies takes weeks or months, it is not a bad deal,” the MQM-P convener said.

He said that in the previous elections, “fake representatives were imposed” on the city.

“No one else was deprived of their right to representation the way we were,” he said, adding that Karachi is the city that needs the earliest elections.

However, he added that the elections needed to be fair, transparent, impartial, and acceptable to all.

“Who are these people who are emphasising on old constituencies instead of new constituencies?” he asked.

He added that millions of new voters have been registered in the new census, adding that delimitation of new constituencies inevitable after the new census.

Commenting on the hike in power tariffs and its burden on consumers, party leader Dr Farooq Sattar lashed out at the rulers, saying: “People are becoming rebels and this country is heading towards civil disobedience.”

If this trend continues, an “state within a state” will be created, he said, adding that MQM-P would stand in solidarity “wherever there is protest”.

“No single party can solve the problems of Karachi,” Dr Sattar said.

While Maqbool said that the circular debt in the power sector is due to the incompetence and failure of the government.

“They [crises] are the result of conflict between the federation and the provinces,” he said, adding that the country was facing a crisis of “intention more than an economic crisis”.