The much-anticipated meeting between former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and party supremo Nawaz Sharif took place in London’s Avenfield House and lasted for two and a half hours.

During the tete-a-tete, the PML-N bigwigs — accompanied by their sons Salman Shehbaz and Hassan Nawaz — had detailed discussions on the country’s prevailing political situation and the upcoming general elections.

Another pressing topic discussed in the meeting was Nawaz’s return to the country. The older Sharif brother has been in self-imposed exile in London since 2019.

The former PM arrived in London on Sunday on his first visit to the UK after his 16-month-long tenure as prime minister ended this month.