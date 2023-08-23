A plea challenging the assent of two key bills was filed at the Supreme Court on Tuesday after President Dr Arif Alvi revealed that he had not signed legislation amending the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act.

Dr Alvi had created a stir on Sunday by claiming that he had not sign the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, attributing the confusion to his staff’s actions. This revelation plunged the country into a state of chaos.

In a social media post, the president vehemently denied giving his assent to the two bills. He admitted, however, that his staff failed to return the bills to parliament within the stipulated 10-day timeframe mandated by Article 75 of the Constitution. He accused his staff of not only deceiving him but also undermining his authority,

effectively concealing the fact that the bills had not been returned. A petition filed with the apex court however has sought the SC’s guidance on the matter. The application has been filed by Advocate Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta seeking that the two bills be “acquitted”. It argues that the amendments in both laws “are very sensitive as not only will it affect upon the accused persons but the general public also”.