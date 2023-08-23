The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned the appeal filed by former premier Imran Khan against his conviction and sentence in the Toshakhana case till Thursday.

The IHC also took up the plea seeking “better class/A-Class” jail facilities for Imran while also urging that his detention in Attock Jail be declared “illegal” and for the ex-premier to be shifted to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. On August 5, a trial court in Islamabad found the PTI chief guilty of “corrupt practices” in a case pertaining to concealing details of state gifts and sentenced him to three years in prison. The verdict also means that he stood disqualified from contesting general elections for five years.