Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Tuesday dispelled the speculations that party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country is part of any deal.

Addressing the media in Lahore, Sanaullah revealed that Nawaz will address the public gathering at 6pm on October 21 at Minar-e-Pakistan soon after arriving in the country on the same day.

“Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Lahore on October 21 at 5:30pm,” he said.

He mentioned that Nawaz is coming to lead the party at the request of PML-N, adding that the country needs an experienced leader to steer it out of trouble.

While addressing speculations pertaining to a deal, Sanaullah maintained that Nawaz “neither went under the deal nor is coming back under any deal”.

According to Sanaullah, Nawaz’s legal team has completed preparations to seek protective bail from court ahead of his arrival.

Earlier, the party announced that their public rally on October 21, will only be addressed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

When asked whether he or the party had received any hint that Nawaz would be granted protective bail, Sanaullah asserted: “We don’t believe in such hints.”

The former interior minister maintained that the PML-N supremo’s case was based on facts, adding: “We fully believe in Nawaz Sharif’s innocence and since this case holds no weight, it’s unlikely that we won’t get relief.”

Sanaullah also mentioned how many people had availed relief in the past and that the party had complete faith in the legal process.