The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 129.72 points, showing positive change of 0.28 per cent, closing at 46,756.80 points against 46,627.08 points the previous day.

A total of 213,188,395 shares valuing Rs 6.094 billion were traded during the day as compared to 202,598,801shares valuing Rs 7.404 billion the previous day.

As many as 326 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 142 of them recorded gains and 154 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 60,699,742 shares at Rs 1.25 per share, Cnergyico Pk with 19,001,237 shares at Rs 3.28 per share and Oil and Gas Dev. With 9,902,658 shares at Rs 98.55 per share.

Meanwhile Pakistani rupee on Tuesday witnessed its 20th consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs1.04 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs285.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 286.76.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.5 and Rs286.3 respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the Euro decreased by Rs3.34 to close at Rs299.56 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.90, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.90, whereas a decrease of Rs4.08 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs345.42 as compared to the last closing of Rs349.50.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 29 and 28 paisa to close at Rs 77.78 and Rs 76.17 respectively.—APP