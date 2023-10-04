KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 201,100 here on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 173,870 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 201,100
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 185,899
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 173,870
|PKR 159,380
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,387
|PKR 15,938
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.