Nawaz to travel to London by air ambulance tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former premier Nawaz Sharif is expected to travel to London on Tuesday via an air ambulance, PML-N officials said on Sunday. In a statement, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that an air ambulance will arrive on Tuesday morning to transport Nawaz.

The announcement comes a day after the Lahore High Court on Saturday allowed the former premier to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment, saying the duration could be extended based on medical reports.

In a blow to the government, which had placed a condition of indemnity bonds for Nawaz’s travel, the court had ordered the federal government to remove his name from the Exit Control List without any conditions.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Nawaz’s personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, said that the former premier was scheduled to travel to London within 48 hours “once he’s clinically stabilised, made travel-worthy [and] is safe for air travel”.

Meanwhile, sources told that the former premier will be shifted to the Harley Street Clinic in London immediately after landing.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the doctors conducted a thorough examination of Sharif Sunday and also held discussions on how to make the PML-N supremo ready for his travel.