Fida Hussnain Lahore

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday initiated a series of rallies in Lahore as part of their preparations for the anticipated return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The rallies aimed to galvanize support and raise awareness about Nawaz Sharif’s return on October 21 from London.

Addressing the participants in NA-123 Shahdra, Maryam Nawaz said that Shahdara always loved Nawaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif always loved Shahdara. She said she had reached Shahdara by bringing “salam” from Nawaz Sharif. She stated that the era of Nawaz Sharif was the era of prosperity. “The inexpensive bread, ghee and flour used to be in the tenure of Nawaz Sharif. The electricity bills used to be affordable,” said Maryam.

She told the people of Shahdara that Nawaz Sharif would return on October 21.

“You know who is coming to the motherland on October 21? Do you know? Sher [Lion] is coming,” she said while addressing the charged crowd. A large number of people showed up at the party after a long time.

The power shows are slated to take place in various constituencies, including NA-124, NA-125, NA-127, NA-128, NA-128, and NA-136, spanning from October 1 to October 8, said the sources privy to the development.

They said that Maryam Nawaz would mobilize the public during this time.