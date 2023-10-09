PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said Nawaz Sharif always worked for the betterment of the people.

Addressing a public gathering in Lahore, Maryam said Nawaz Sharif would return on Oct 21 and steer the country out of crisis.

She counted the feats of Nawaz Sharif when he was prime minister in 2017. She pointed out that the Health Card programme, now administered by someone else, was initially initiated by Nawaz Sharif. She said that Nawaz took steps to control inflation. She highlighted the hardships the party had faced.

“Now the people have been hit hard by the rising inflation as they did not know to either deposit their electricity bills or buy medicines for them,” she questioned.

She lauded the local leadership for organising a ‘successful power show’. Earlier, Maryam Nawaz condemned the Israeli attacks on Gaza and expressed solidarity with the Palestinians.

In a statement, Maryam said the Palestinians were fighting for their right of freedom against the illegal Israeli forces’ occupation. “The Israeli occupation at the Palestinian territories must be condemned with full force. The current disarray situation in the middle east was caused by illegal Israeli occupied forces,” she stated, adding that both India and Israel were responsible of genocides and state terrorism in Jammu Kashmir and the Palestinian territories.