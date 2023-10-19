In an apparent change of plan, the Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to land at Islamabad International Airport instead of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, as per legal sources in the party familiar with the development.

The former prime minister will likely to land in Islamabad instead of Lahore and subsequently appear before the Islamabad High Court. As per sources, consultations regarding Nawaz’s arrival in Islamabad are final.

“The appeals {in cases} are pending in IHC where Nawaz Sharif would surrender and plead suspension of sentence in IHC,” the legal team sources claimed.

Meanwhile, the PML-N has cancelled an event it had planned to launch an anthem regarding the return of party supremo Nawaz Sharif.