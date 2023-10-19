In an apparent reference to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said Pakistan’s Constitution, democracy and elections have been stalled “for the return of one person”

.on Wednesday, Bilawal, without naming Nawaz, said: “The 16-month tenure of the previous government has shown that the country cannot be run from London, and it is imperative for every one to be physically present among the people and be accountable to them.”

“As far as this return is concerned, it is better late than never,” he added. Bilawal demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan should promptly announce the election date.