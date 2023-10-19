US President Joe Biden has backed Israel’s version of the deadly Gaza hospital airstrike, which left hundreds of Palestinians dead, as he kicked off a high-stakes visit to Tel Aviv to express solidarity with its ally amid ongoing war with Hamas.

Arab countries have blamed Israel, which has rained bombs on Gaza since the bloody October 7 attack by Hamas — but Biden voiced support for Israel’s position that a misfired Palestinian group’s rocket had hit the Ahli Arab Hospital.

Biden landed in Tel Aviv on Wednesday on a solidarity visit to Israel and was welcomed on the tarmac by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.