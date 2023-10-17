Terming Israel’s aggression on Palestine as an attack on all humanity, former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif called upon the Government of Pakistan on Monday to raise its voice at every international forum in favour of the Palestinian cause and take immediate action to provide food, medicine and other humanitarian needs to the suffering people in Gaza.

In a tweet posted on social media platform X, he wrote: “Israeli aggression is not just an attack on Palestine, it is an attack on all humanity. The martyrdom of thousands of innocent citizens, including children and women, is a big question mark on the human conscience.