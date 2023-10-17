Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Mon day arrived in China to participate in the ‘3rd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation.’ He was received by Chinese Minister of Science & Technology, Wang Zhigang, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moin-ul-Haq.

The Prime Minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of China’s President Xi Jinping. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the cabinet and senior government officials.

The Prime Minster will attend the Opening Ceremony of the BRF and address the High-Level Forum titled ‘Connectivity in an Open Global Economy’ to be held on 18 October 2023. The Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Mr. Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of Politburo of CPC Central Committee.