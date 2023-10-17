The Islamabad High Court on Monday directed PTI Chairman Imran Khan to approach the special court against his jail trial in the cipher case.

The cipher case pertains to a diplomatic document that reportedly went missing from Imran’s possession. The PTI alleges that the document contained a threat from the United States to oust Khan from office.

Imran has filed several petitions in the IHC, including two seeking to stay his jail trial and bail in the cipher case, another seeking to suspend the Toshakhana verdict, and a third against his indictment in the cipher case, which is set for October 17.

On Monday, the IHC disposed of the plea against the holding of the cipher case trial in Adiala Jail, directing Imran to approach the special court instead for the same. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict.

The verdict stated that the jail trial was “in favour” of the former premier keeping in mind security-related matters. “There is no ill will apparent on the matter of jail trial,” it observed.

The order recalled that Imran had voiced his reservations relating to his security “numerous times”. “If the PTI chairman has reservations about the jail trial, he may approach the trial court,” the order stated.

Separately, the IHC also heard the PTI chief’s plea seeking bail in the cipher case. During the hearing, Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi presented his arguments.