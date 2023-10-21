Amidst a grand and jubilant reception from thousands of enthusiastic supporters at Minar-e-Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday pledged to put the country back to prosperity and development.

He made it clear that he had no intention to take revenge from anyone and his sole purpose was to restore the economy and dignity of the motherland. Nawaz Sharif was addressing a gathering after a long period of four years since he left the country for self-imposed exile in London.

During his speech, he recalled that Maryam Nawaz, who was kept in a cell adjacent to her father’s, was not permitted to meet him. Nawaz Sharif shared the heart-wrenching story of his daughter, revealing how she fell unconscious upon learning of her mother’s death, expressing his deep pain over Kalsoom’s demise.

In his extensive address, Nawaz Sharif candidly expressed his concerns about the spiraling prices of essential commodities, most notably the cost of bread, which had been a mere Rs4 during his tenure. He vowed to steer the nation back on the right path and restore economic stability. “Is electricity bill out of reach or not?” he asked the party workers.

Nawaz Sharif said that the process of inflation had already begun before Shehbaz Sharif’s government as the dollar, prices of petrol and other things were going up. He said that he was delivering a speech at a gathering after a long period of six years.

“I took the electricity bill of Nassrullah Khan that was handed over to him during 2016. He received Rs1317 bill in May 2016 and then his bill in 2022 in Rs15,687. Saeed Akhtar received Rs760 in March 2017 and in August 2022, Akhtar received Rs8220. Was that Shehbaz Sharif?” said Nawaz Sharif.

He added that they built a motorway for Gilgit-Baltistan and built a tunnel for Chitral.

The PML-N chief said that Peshawar to Islamabad motorway and thus Islamabad to Lahore and from Lahore to Multan motorway was also built by their government. Pakistan, he said, was going to become an Asian tiger. Nawaz Sharif said, “God will help us. We will try again to steer the country out of crises”.

Nawaz Sharif questioned the audience about the soaring price of petrol, emphasizing that it had been significantly lower during his government.

He underlined their past government’s achievement in maintaining control over the value of the dollar.

Reflecting on the past, he noted the potential for eliminating unemployment through continuity in various initiated projects during their rule. While addressing the ongoing challenges, including surging electricity bills and the cost of two daily meals, Nawaz Sharif emphasized unity among state institutions and stakeholders as the key to addressing the nation’s predicaments.

He called for strict adherence to the Constitution, warning that progress would remain elusive without unity. Nawaz Sharif stressed the need for a fresh journey for the country, appealing to party workers and leaders to pledge their commitment to lead the nation back to the right path.

Nawaz Sharif said that they needed a new journey for the sake of the country and asked the party workers and leaders to promise to take the country back to the right track. “I’m still passionate even after so many years,” said Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N said that they needed to make a decision to review their actions to make Pakistan economically strong and to restore the honor and dignity of the country. He said they also needed to review their foreign policy and needed to establish good ties with the neighbors.

In the midst of his passionate address, he refrained from seeking revenge and expressed a desire for prosperity and employment opportunities for the people. He shared the verses of Mirza Ghalib and indirectly referenced the difficulties his daughter Maryam Nawaz had endured during her arrest. Nawaz Sharif spoke of the need for Pakistan to regain its status as an Asian tiger and revealed his intentions to steer the country out of crises.

He sought support from the people, particularly the youth, and emphasized the importance of reforming the judicial system. The former Prime Minister highlighted the significance of strong moral values as their narrative and called for unity in the face of challenges.

“At this stage of my age, I just want to see a changed Pakistan. I am here to make you awake. And do not let anyone damage your country,” said Nawaz Sharif, adding that he showed patience during his speech and delivered a careful speech.

“Let’s pray together for the sake of Palestine to save from injustice. We reject attacks on Palestine. We demand the world to ensure justice and resolve the Palestine issue with respect, so the Palestinians could live peacefully. Such injustice with Palestine will never be accepted by the PML-N. Today, I thought that I do not want to abuse anyone against abuse,” he added. Nawaz Sharif also addressed the youths to stay away from negative approaches.

“Would you stand by me to end the challenges? Would you join me to put the country back on the right track? Would you work with me to lower the electricity bills? If yes then everything will be okay,” the former PM sought the peoples’ support. He vowed to make Pakistan IT power and reiterated to reform the judicial system.

He said he had conveyed the message to his party leaders and the workers for the sake of Pakistan and its development. He said he had “Tasbeeh” but he always tried to keep it secret. Nawaz Sharif while indirectly criticizing Imran Khan said that he had “Tasbeeh” but always used it secretly.

“Just one tear early in the morning for the sake of God will bear fruits for you,” said Nawaz Sharif, urging the people to recite “Darood Sharif”. He urged them to recite Darood Sharif with complete focus and clear thoughts.

Earlier , Nawaz Sharif landed at Shahi Qala [Royal fort] in a helicopter from Lahore airport, offered Namaz-e-Maghrib and then reached Minar-e-Pakistan, now known as Greater Iqbal Park, to deliver a speech. Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal and many other prominent leaders and workers of the party were present there on the stage.

As Maryam Nawaz saw the helicopter of her father she burst into tears while Marriyum Aurangzeb was also seen emotional on the occasion. Maryam Nawaz, in her brief address, said that her father would do the speech.

Strict security arrangements were made for the rally, as over 10,000 police personnel were deployed there at Minar-e-Pakistan and surrounding areas while 3000 wardens managed the traffic. The day witnessed long queues of vehicles from different parts of the country, reaching there for warm reception of their leader.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Saturday, ending his four-year self-imposed exile, as his special chartered flight landed in Islamabad.

Soon after disembarking at the Islamabad airport, Nawaz proceeded to the VIP lounge alongside former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other party leaders.

Nawaz signed legal documents and completed other formalities while in the lounge.

Along with Nawaz, party leaders and journalists also reached Pakistan. The party leaders travelling with Nawaz included Mian Nasir Janjua, Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, PML-N president Zubair Gul from the UK, Pervez from the Netherlands and PML-N chief Zahoor-ul-Haq from France.

While speaking to the journalists at Dubai airport ahead of Pakistan departure, Nawaz Sharif said that he is returning to Pakistan after “vindication” and added that his party is “competent enough” to steer the country out of crisis.

“I am returning to Pakistan after being vindicated with the grace of Almighty Allah,” he said. He said his party is in a position to resolve the masses’ woes if elected into power.

Responding to a question related to the general elections, Nawaz put his weight behind the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“Only the Election Commission can make a better decision regarding the elections. What the Election Commission thinks is right is my preference on the elections,” said Nawaz when he was asked about the January polls.

He also said that a “fair” Election Commission is in place in the country. He said everyone will accept whatever date the ECP announces for the next elections.

While mentioning the achievements of his previous sting powers, the PML-N supremo lamented that the country is in a much “worse situation” rather than being in a good position. “The situation in Pakistan is very disturbing and that is very worrying,” said Nawaz.

Nawaz compared his party to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and referred to the day his government carried out successful nuclear tests in 1998. “We are the ones behind May 28, not May 9,” he said in reference to the attacks that happened on military installations on the day during protests that broke out following Imran Khan’s arrest.