KARACHI – The exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees was recorded at Rs 280.8 in the local and open market, with a selling rate of Rs 283.5 on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 280.8 283.5 Euro EUR 295.1 298 UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.6 346 U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3 Australian Dollar AUD 174 175 Bahrain Dinar BHD 740 748 Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203 China Yuan CNY 38.56 36.98 Danish Krone DKK 35 36 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36 37.28 Indian Rupee IND 3.46 3.57 Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.95 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906 915 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.62 60.22 New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.31 165.31 Norwegians Krone NOK 25 26 Omani Riyal OMR 727 726 Qatari Riyal QAR 76 77 Singapore Dollar SGD 198 200 Swedish Korona SEK 25 26 Swiss Franc CHF 309 312 Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.