MAKKAH – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, his son and other party leaders performed Umrah as they are in Saudi Arabia for a short stay before flying to Pakistan via UAE.

Videos circulating on social media shows the former three-time prime minister, Hussain Nawaz and others sitting in the Grand Mosque in Makkah as they have donned white dress for Umrah pilgrimage.

During his week-long stay, Nawaz Sharif is also expected to hold key meetings with Saudi officials. Later, he would head to the UAE where he is also scheduled to meet high-level personalities of Dubai.

These are decisions of great grace

This is a matter of great luck.

Quaid Nawaz Sharif in Haram Sharif to perform Umrah MashAllah 🥰 pic.twitter.com/iM0pp8p2iW — SYED JAFFERY (@Pmlnsyeds) October 12, 2023

The former premier, who has been living in London for long for his treatment, is expected to land in Lahore on October 21.

His party has arranged a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan where he would reveal his policy ahead of general elections in the country.