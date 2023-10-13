LAHORE – A tourist if required to lodge the application for a Schengen visa at the Consulate of the country that he/she intends to visit.

If you want to visit more than one Schengen State, the application should be lodged at the Consulate of the country where you will spend the longest period.

If you intend to visit several Schengen States and the stays will be of equal length, you must apply at the Consulate of the country whose external borders you will cross first when entering the Schengen area.

As a general rule, you must apply for a visa at the Consulate with territorial competence for the country in which you legally reside. If you have doubts about this, e.g. there is no Consulate of the Schengen State that you intend to visit in the country where you reside, you should contact the central authorities (Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Immigration Office)of that country.

The Schengen Area currently consists of 27 member countries. All of these countries, which are located in Europe, include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

There are multiple requirements placed by the Schengen States to grant the tourist visa. In this piece, information has been collected for a key requirement – minimum bank statement, for the visit visa of Germany and Italy for Pakistan nationals.

The bank statement, a document that shows you have sufficient financial resources for your stay in any Schengen country. It should be no more than 30 days old.

Minimum Bank Balance For Germany, Italy Schengen Visa

Following is the minimum daily required amount for bearing expense of stay in Germany and Italy. An applicant is required to show the amount which is enough for the days he/she intends to spend there:

Country Daily Required Amount Germany EUR 45 Italy EUR 296.60 (for stays of 1 to 5 days), EUR 44.93 (for stays of 6 to 10 days), EUR 51.64 and EUR 36.67 (daily sum per person) (for stays of 11 to 20 days), or EUR 206.58 and EUR 27.89 (daily sum per person) (for stays of more than 20 days)

As of October 13, 2023, one Euro is equal to Rs292.1. It means you need to have around Rs400,000 in your bank account if your stay is for 30 days in Germany. For stay of 20 days in Italy, the applicant is required to have around Rs300,000 in bank account.