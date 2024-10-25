AGL38.55▼ -0.44 (-0.01%)AIRLINK135.69▼ -1.17 (-0.01%)BOP5.58▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.85▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL8.1▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DFML45.5▲ 0.04 (0.00%)DGKC86.75▲ 1.31 (0.02%)FCCL33.3▲ 1.84 (0.06%)FFBL63.3▲ 1.7 (0.03%)FFL9.77▲ 0.54 (0.06%)HUBC107.75▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.35▼ -0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.63▼ -0.19 (-0.04%)KOSM7.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF38.3▲ 0.1 (0.00%)NBP67.69▲ 0.65 (0.01%)OGDC181.71▲ 6.39 (0.04%)PAEL25.16▼ -0.06 (0.00%)PIBTL6.06▲ 0.17 (0.03%)PPL140.44▲ 7.07 (0.05%)PRL24.01▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PTC16.56▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL66.47▼ -0.95 (-0.01%)TELE7.4▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.65▼ -0.52 (-0.01%)TPLP7.7▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET14.5▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TRG49.29▼ -0.23 (0.00%)UNITY25.55▼ -0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.3▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Nawaz Sharif departs for Dubai

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif departed from Lahore to Dubai, the sources close to him said on Friday.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took off via foreign airline flight EK 625 at 9:22 am.

Nawaz Sharif is traveling abroad after a year and four days; he had arrived in Lahore from Dubai via London on October 21 last year.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif will visit five countries including Dubai, the USA, London and countries in Europe. His stay in Dubai will be for one day after which he will head to London.

Nawaz Sharif will travel from London to the USA on October 29, where he will stay for four days before returning to London. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will visit London in the first week of November. After a few days, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will tour various countries in Europe.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif will hold important meetings during his foreign visits.

His trip to London was initially scheduled for a check-up but had been postponed twice due to constitutional amendments; however, he will now also undergo his check-up in London.

It is expected that Nawaz Sharif will have several major political meetings in London.

Web Desk Staff

