Nawaz, Maryam exempted from appearance in CSM case

Staff Reporter

Lahore

An accountability court in Lahore on Friday granted PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, an exemption from appearing before the court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The former premier has been granted an exemption for four weeks, whereas, his daughter has been granted an exemption from court appearances until the reference in the case is filed. During the proceedings, accountability court judge Chaudhry Ameer Mohammad Khan asked what the status of the reference in the CSM case was, in response to which NAB prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah Awan said that the investigation was underway and as soon as it is completed, a reference will be filed. PML-N vice president Maryam, who appeared in court, submitted an application to be given exemption from court appearances until the filing of the reference. Another application was submitted seeking an exemption for Nawaz’s attendance in the proceedings.

Maryam’s lawyer Advocate Amjad Pervez added that whenever his client has to appear before the court, the roads have to be closed. Opposing the application, the NAB prosecutor said that Maryam has to appear in court as per law, adding that the bureau would submit a written response to the application.

Pervez said NAB had not even filed a supplementary reference and inquired why the suspects needed to be summoned. He said as per criminal law, until a chalaan is not received, suspects do not need to appear before the court.

Earlier this month, the Lahore High Court had granted Maryam bail in the case.

NAB suspects Maryam of involvement in money laundering through investments of variable heavy amounts being the main shareholder of the CSM. It has been alleged that she was involved in money laundering with the help of some foreigners during the period of 1992-93, when her father was the prime minister.