Justice Gulzar to replace Khosa as new CJP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday forwarded a summary to the Prime Minister’s Office for the appointment of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the new chief justice of Pakistan.

Incumbent Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who became the country’s top judge in January last year, is retiring on December 20 this year. Following his retirement Justice Gulzar will take oath as the 27th CJP and serve until February 1st, 2022. Born in Karachi on February 2, 1957 Justice Gulzar. after completing his education in law, pursued his career as a lawyer and initially served at the Sindh High Court (SHC) in 1986. Subsequently, in 1988 he elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan as advocate.

Justice Gulzar sworn in as SHC judge on August 27, 2002 and became the apex court’s judge on November 16, 2011.

He has been part of benches deciding high-profile cases and had authored many landmark judgements Justice Gulzar was part of the bench which heard the famous Panama case and disqualified the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a historic judgement.