AI urges ‘urgent action’ against smog in Lahore

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Amnesty International on Friday called for ‘urgent action’ for the people of Lahore in a bid to mobilise its supporters around the world to campaign on behalf of the entire population due to the hazardous smog engulfing Pakistan’s second-largest city.

The action raised concerns about how the poor air quality poses a risk to the health of every person in Lahore where more than 10 million people live.

“The government’s inadequate response to the smog in Lahore raises significant human rights concerns. The hazardous air is putting everyone’s right to health at risk,” said Rimmel Mohydin, South Asia Campaigner at Amnesty International.