Nawaz faces probe after testing positive for recreational drug use

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz is facing a probe after testing positive for recreational drug use during the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Nawaz has played in all seven of Pakistan’s matches in Sri Lanka as they were eliminated at the Super Eight stage, scoring 15 runs and taking seven wickets.

According to the media reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about this matter. The PCB has initiated the due process, and the results will be communicated to the ICC.

The recent development has also dented the prospects of Nawaz joining Surrey for the Vitality Blast. He was due to be available throughout the Blast, which runs from May 26 until July 18. The PCB announced two weeks ago that Nawaz had been granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Blast, and Surrey had planned to announce his signing this week.

At present, Nawaz is representing Multan Sultans in the ongoing PSL season.