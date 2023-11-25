LAHORE- An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb in a case related to deliberate incitement to the people to make false statements.

ATC Judge Abhar Gull presided over the incitement case involving PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif, and others.

While PML-N leader Javed Latif attended the court and marked his attendance, Marriyum Aurangzeb did not appear for the hearing.

Consequently, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for her and revoked the warrant issued for Javed Latif. The court directed PML-N leader Latif and the other accused individuals to attend the next hearing scheduled for December 9, subsequently adjourning further proceedings.

The initiation of the case stemmed from a press conference held by Latif in Islamabad, leading to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) at the Green Town police station.

The FIR, filed on the complaint of Imam Masjid Irshad-ul-Rehman, accused Latif of intentionally inciting people against PTI chief by making false statements. The complainant implicated Latif of deliberate incitement, allegedly in consultation with Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.