KARACHI- Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed a significant increase, with the per tola price rising by Rs800 in the local market on Saturday.

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said that the gold prices experienced a surge of Rs2,200 per tola, settling at Rs216,500 in the local market.

The price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs800, reaching Rs216,500 compared to the previous day’s Rs215,900.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of the precious metal saw a rise of Rs686, trading at Rs185,614.

Internationally, gold prices observed an upward trend, reaching $2,022 per ounce.

Spot gold increased by 0.5% to $2,001.97 per ounce, marking a 1% rise for the week.