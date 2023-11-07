Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar in his meeting with Prime Minister Anwar ulHaqKakar at PM House Islamabad discussed five key development projects of his province and urged him to issue necessary directives to remove bottlenecks for their completion and launch.

Caretaker Sindh chief minister held an important meeting with Prime Minister Kakar in which he apprised him [PM] about the impediments that emerged in five projects which could be removed with his interventions.

The PM’s response was not only positive but quite supportive and helpful, the CM said. KCR: The Chief minister told the prime minister that the federal government needed to provide a Sovereign Guarantee for the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) project loan, showcasing strong commitment at the national level.

“The sovereign guarantee adds a layer of financial security and assurance for investors and stakeholders involved in the project,” the CM said and requested the prime minister that the federal government sign a framework agreement so that the project can move ahead under CPEC. Justice (rtd) Baqar also requested the prime minister to direct Pakistan Railways to hand over land along the Right of Way (RoW) for KCR which was critical for the success of the project. The prime minister assured the CM that he would resolve the issue of the Sindh government’s important projects. BRT Redline: Interim CM discussing the Red Line project told the caretaker prime minister that the project was being implemented with the assistance of ADB and Co-financers’ including AIIB, AFD and GCF.