The PPP chairman and co-chairman have extended congratulations to the party candidates who won the local body by-elections in different cities of Sindh.

In a post uploaded on X platform on Monday, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed his gratitude to the people for party’s victory in the LB by-elections in Karachi and other parts of the province.

The heart of Sindh also raised the slogan of Jeay Bhutto, Zardari said, adding the success of Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad is a special message for PPP’s rivals in Karachi.

Asif Zardari paid rich tributes to party workers for victory in by-elections, saying “Every PPP worker should start the election campaign by becoming the ambassador of Ms Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.” Zardari said the sun of February 8 will rise with the message of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s victory. “There are few days left and PPP will end people’s problems,” he added. In his tweet, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended congratulations to the successful candidates in the LB by-elections, showering praise on Karachi Mayor and Deputy Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad, and Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Arshad Mughal on their success in the elections.