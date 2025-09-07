Nawaz creates history with Hat-Trick in Tri-Series Final

SHARJAH – Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz etched his name into cricketing history on Sunday, becoming only the third Pakistani to claim a hat-trick in T20 internationals. His brilliance powered Pakistan to a crushing 75-run win over Afghanistan in the final of the tri-nation series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Defending a modest target of 142, Pakistan’s bowlers produced a ruthless display. Nawaz led the charge with a sensational spell of 5 for 19, dismantling Afghanistan’s middle order. He dismissed Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai off consecutive deliveries, before trapping Ibrahim Zadran with the first ball of his next over to complete his hat-trick. He later removed Karim Janat to cap off a five-star performance.

With this feat, Nawaz joined Faheem Ashraf (2018 vs Sri Lanka) and Mohammad Hasnain (2019 vs Sri Lanka) as the only Pakistanis to take a T20I hat-trick.

Afghanistan’s chase faltered from the start. Shaheen Afridi struck in the opening over to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz, while Nawaz’s fiery spell left them reeling at 32 for 6. Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem also chipped in with two wickets each, as Afghanistan folded for just 66.

Earlier, Pakistan managed 141 for 8 after a stuttering start. Fakhar Zaman (27) and Saim Ayub (17) provided resistance, while Nawaz contributed a valuable 25 with the bat alongside skipper Salman Ali Agha, who helped rebuild the innings. Afghanistan’s bowlers were led by Rashid Khan, who finished with 3 for 38.

Pakistan’s emphatic victory not only secured the Tri-Series trophy, but also added Nawaz’s name to the record books as a new hat-trick hero.