Naqvi reviews ongoing infrastructure improvement project at FIA Headquarters

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the FIA Headquarters. During the visit, he inspected the ongoing infrastructure improvement project and reviewed its progress. The Interior Minister directed that the ongoing construction activities be completed at the earliest.

‎An important meeting was also held under the chairmanship of Mohsin Naqvi. He ordered a comprehensive crackdown against corruption in government institutions and directed that, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, a zero-tolerance policy against corruption be strictly enforced across all public sector organizations.

‎Mohsin Naqvi stated that the reform process in the FIA would be completed by December this year. He further directed that all overseas employment advertisements be monitored online and that public awareness be ensured regarding misleading advertisements.

‎The Interior Minister emphasized that the FIA would be organized as a frontline force against all forms of organized crime. He assured full support to the FIA at every level.

‎‎Director General FIA, Dr. Usman Anwar, while giving a detailed briefing, informed the Interior Minister that comprehensive data of individuals involved in human smuggling and their facilitators has been compiled. He added that a transparent and effective accountability system has been developed within the organization.

‎In this regard, working groups and coordination committees are being established with other agencies. Modern technology is being utilized to ensure effective action against immigration-related crimes, human smuggling, and money laundering.