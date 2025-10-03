Naqvi orders inquiry after police assault on journalists inside National Press Club

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an immediate inquiry into the violent assault on journalists outside and inside the National Press Club in Islamabad.

The incident occurred during a coverage of a protest organized by the Azad Kashmir People’s Action Committee.

Naqvi emphasized that violence against the press will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He directed the authorities to identify the officers involved and take disciplinary actions against them. Furthermore, he requested a report from the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad regarding the incident.

Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, also commented on the issue, asserting that the government’s position on freedom of speech is clear. He clarified that the violence had no other motivation than the clash between police and protesters who had entered the Press Club to evade arrest. He stated, “The government has unconditionally apologized for the incident and a thorough inquiry will determine the outcome.”

Chaudhry further explained that the police had entered the Press Club without proper assessment of the situation, resulting in the violent treatment of journalists inside, as well as the destruction of cameras. The police also disrupted the cafeteria, attacking journalists who were eating.

The minister of state also reflected on the situation in Azad Kashmir, emphasizing that the restraint shown by security forces, avoiding excessive use of force, had cost several lives. He condemned Indian media for celebrating the deaths of Pakistani soldiers and reiterated that the government will pursue any necessary actions to resolve the Kashmir issue.

The Pakistan government has pledged to take appropriate action following the completion of the inquiry and ensure accountability for those responsible for the attack on journalists.