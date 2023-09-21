ISLAMABAD – Renowned mountaineer Naila Kiani has added another feather to her achievements as she became the first Pakistani woman to scale Manaslu peak, the eighth-highest mountain in the world at 8,163 metres above sea level in Nepal.

She started the push on Wednesday event and managed to reach the top at 7:15am today morning. She is also the first Pakistani to scale nine peaks above 8,000 meters. She has scaled Mount Everest, K2, Nanga Parbat, Annapurna, Broad Peak, and others.

Naila aims at summiting two more peaks located in China this year as she wanted to scale all the 14 peaks above 8,000 meters.

In July last, she became the first Pakistani woman to scale Nanga Parbat in Pakistan. Naila Kiani was among a group of about 40 climbers including foreigners attempting to summit the Nanga Parbat, also known as the ‘Killer Mountain’ due to its high fatality rate.

The 8,126-metre mountain has a daunting and treacherous ascent along with the risk of unstable glaciers, avalanches and storms. Other Pakistani climbers in the group were Wajidullah Nagar and Samina Baig.