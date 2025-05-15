Nadra Rolls Out Digital Birth And Death Registration System In Pakistan

KARACHI – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched the digital system for birth and death Registration in hospitals and healthcare centers across Pakistan.

The registration authority has signed agreements with Sindh and Balochistan governments in separate ceremonies to improve the civil registration system.

In Sindh, the agreement was signed by the Secretary Health, Secretary Local Government, and Director General NADRA Karachi. Sindh Minister for Local Government Mr. Saeed Ghani also attended the ceremony.

NADRA is modernising the system for civil registration and the recording of vital life events. With the digital system in hospitals and health centers, birth and death information will be directly obtained.

Accurate and complete data of citizens will be entered into the national database in a timely manner, NADRA said.

These statistics will help promote economic activities through technology under the government’s “Uraan Pakistan” program.

Based on this data, revolutionary projects such as digital ID and digital economy will be implemented, it said.

With support from the World Bank, NADRA is working on the “Digital Economy Enhancement Project” in collaboration with various national institutions.

Meanwhile, NADRA has announced issuing national ID cards without chip free of cost to Pakistani citizens who are applying for it for the first time.