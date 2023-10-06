Delay in procurement has caused severe shortage of medicines at Hepatitis Clinics across Punjab, affecting free treatment of registered patients.

As per reports, procurement was delayed due to high prices of medicines.

As per officials, the Hepatitis Clinics at district headquarters hospitals across Punjab will start getting supply of medicines from October 15.

Director Punjab Hepatitis Control Program Dr Abid Ghauri has admitted shortage of medicines, saying that it was due to delay in procurement owing to exorbitant prices. He said that the government has purchased medicines which would reach Hepatitis Clinics till October 15.