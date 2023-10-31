LAHORE – The Provincial Admission Committee (PAC) on Tuesday approved an amendment in policy relating to fee collection by private medical colleges in Punjab.

The PAC approved the amendment at a meeting held at the University of Health Sciences with Secretary of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ali Jan in the chair.

According to the revised policy, candidates admitted to a college as their first choice should deposit their full fee at the respective institution and will not be required to deposit fees at the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

Candidates who choose not to be upgraded after admission will also need to deposit their complete fee at their respective colleges.

Furthermore, colleges submitting an affidavit to follow UHS policies regarding fee refunds and transfers will be allowed to collect the full fee from candidates.

Under this affidavit, the college will be obligated to refund all fees without deductions within a week if a candidate leaves the seat or is upgraded to another college.

Otherwise, the option to charge fees from the candidates will be revoked, and legal action will be taken against the college.