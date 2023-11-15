KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak in domestic market for third consecutive day as international prices went up on Wednesday.

Data shared by an association of jewelers showed the gold price increased by Rs2,000 per tola to climb to Rs214,800.

The prices for 10-gram gold surged by Rs1,714 to settle at Rs184,156.

Meanwhile, the prices of the precious metal went up by $23 to reach $1,988 per ounce.

A day earlier, Gold rate in Pakistan increased by Rs1,000 on November 14, 2023 and the current rate stands at Rs212,800 per tola for 24-carat.

For the 10 gram gold, the current price saw an increase of Rs858 and new price stands at Rs182,442 in the local bullion market.

Globally, the rate of yellow metal moved up by $5 to $1,965.