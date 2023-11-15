ISLAMABAD- Former First Lady Bushra Bibi has formally submitted a request to the Islamabad High Court, seeking authorization for a private meeting with her husband former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

The plea asserted that in adherence to court directives, private meetings with PTI Chairman Imran Khan are sanctioned every Tuesday, urging the court to grant permission for such private interactions.

The application underscored the sensitivity of family matters, emphasizing that discussions on familial issues are hindered in the presence of the officials.

Besides it, Bushra Bibi requested the Superintendent of Adiala to issue orders facilitating her private meeting with the Prime Minister. Simultaneously, a plea for pre-arrest bail was submitted by Bushra Bibi to the Islamabad High Court as a precautionary measure against potential arrest.

Accompanied by the legal team of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bushra Bibi underwent biometric verification, and details of her ongoing cases were presented during the court proceedings.

The bail application of Bushra Bibi and former Prime Minister Imran Khan was heard by Additional Session Judge Tahir Abbas Spra of the District and Sessions Courts in Islamabad. The court neither summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan nor presented any report on his appearance at this stage. However, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry Advocate, represented her in court. The court extended the interim bail in the transit bail petition until November 28, scheduling a hearing on six cases.

Bushra Bibi had appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) two days ago, where NAB presented 11 questions to her. These queries reportedly pertain to Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari, and the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Seven questions specifically address trust and university accounts. Bushra Bibi’s legal team is diligently preparing responses to address the 11 questions posed by the NAB.