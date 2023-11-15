LAHORE – Juvenile card is an identity card issued by the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) to children under the age of 18 years.

The chip-based card is distinguished from Child Registration Certificate (CRC) as it is an ‘entitled document’ with multiple facilities.

Child’s parents or blood relative holding a valid National Identity Card (NIC) is required to be physically present for providing the biometrics.

Where to Apply for Juvenile card

You can apply for your Juvenile Card (JV) by visiting any NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

Following are the steps which you will be following at the NRC:

You will be issued a token

Your photograph will be captured

Your fingerprints and signature will be taken

Your required data entry will be done and form will be printed to be reviewed by yourself

You will be handed over a printed version of your application form.

Nadra New Juvenile Card Fee November 2023

The simple new Juvenile card is issued for free in normal category while urgent for the simple card is Rs1,150 and executive fee stands at Rs2,150.

The normal fee for smart Juvenile card is Rs750, urgent fee Rs1,500 and executive fee is Rs2,500 for it.