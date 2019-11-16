Nadeem hopes to bag Olympics medal

Karachi

In a country which is obsessed with cricket, a javelin thrower is eager to challenge that perspective and change the notion of athletics in Pakistan. Twenty-two year-old Nadeem Arshad, who won bronze for Pakistan in 2018 Asian Games, further improved his national record in Javelin Throw on Thursday with a throw of 83.65 in National Games in Peshawar. He has now sight on meeting the Olympic entry standard of 85m. “I have my eyes on direct qualification to Tokyo Olympics and I am very confident that I will achieve the entry standard of 85m to make my place in mega-event,” Arshad told Geo.tv after his career-best performance in Peshawar. “Not just an entry, I want to win a medal for Pakistan in Olympics,” he said confidently as he travelled back to his village near Mian Channu in Khanewal.