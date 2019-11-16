Maulana ended dharna after ‘understanding’ with govt: Elahi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman ended his Islamabad dharna protest after arriving at an ‘understanding’ with the government, claimed Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday.

Speaking to newschannel, Elahi revealed that Fazl had decided to end his dharna after arriving at an ‘understanding’ with the government. In response to a question about the details of the ‘understanding’, Elahi said that he could not discuss details.

“Whatever we gave to Maulana Fazl is a ‘trust’ between us and him,” he said. “I cannot betray that trust.” He did disclose that Fazl had accepted one demand of the government’s negotiating team—to leave the capital without advancing and causing violence.

“We had to solve this problem. This couldn’t have gone on,” said Elahi. “There is an elected government in place and there were delegates coming in from China and other parts of the world.”

Contrary to claims by Elahi, Fazl has reiterated that the primary demand of the JUI-F remains the resignation of Prime Minister Imran and the call for fresh elections.