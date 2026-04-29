Nab To Scrap File System In Upcoming Real Estate Reforms

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed has said that a fresh set of real estate reforms will be rolled out within the next two months to revamp the current regulatory framework.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, he said the proposed measures would be submitted to the federal cabinet for approval.

The NAB chief noted that the traditional file-based system would be eliminated once the reforms are put into effect. Under the new plan, real estate developers will be held fully accountable for their projects, he added.

He stated that investigations involving lawmakers are still in progress, though NAB has stopped issuing press statements on such cases. He mentioned that several inquiries have been transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and provincial anti-corruption bodies, stressing that suspects should be treated with dignity equal to that of investigators.

Reflecting on the institution’s past, he remarked that the current NAB leadership does not endorse the bureau’s earlier practices. He also dismissed the International Monetary Fund’s diagnostic report on Pakistan as unfounded, arguing that the IMF does not issue “clean chits” to any country.

Questioning Transparency International’s credibility, he raised concerns about its funding and survey methods, asking how a nationwide assessment could rely on a sample of just 800 respondents.

On NAB’s recent performance, he claimed that the bureau achieved record recoveries over the past three months, describing them as unmatched globally. He clarified that all recovered funds are deposited into the federal consolidated fund, with no portion retained by NAB.