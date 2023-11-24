Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday asked the National Disaster Management Authority to collaborate with provincial disaster management bodies in order to formulate a national-level strategy.

During his visit to the National Emergency Operation Centre, the prime minister PM Kakar lauded the measures taken by NDMA and NEOC in coping with natural disasters. However, he also stressed steps to enhance the capacity of Provincial Disaster Management Authorities.

The prime minister emphasized benefiting from the research of foreign and Pakistani experts on climate change and the ways to reduce its disastrous effects.

The prime minister, who is due to participate in the 28th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP-28) in the United Arab Emirates on December 1-2, said Pakistan would update the world about its experiences in the wake of climate change.

Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik briefed the prime minister about the national strategy for disaster management. Federal Ministers Jalil Abbas Jilani and Shamshad Akhtar attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that NDMA had formulated a strategy for coping with disaster management, making a two-month advance forecast, and minimizing the losses.