NA Deputy Speaker pays tributes to Chinese people’s resilience, steadfastness in 14 years of war

80th anniversary of Chinese People’s War of Resistance China first country to hold ground against fascism: Ambassador Jiang Zaidong

The National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah has paid tributes to the resilience and steadfastness of the Chinese people who stood ground against foreign aggression and forces of fascism and finally achieved despite heavy odds.

He was delivering keynote address at the 80th anniversary of Chinese People’s War of Resistance commemorated here during a symposium held at Serena Hotel.

Ambassador of China, Mr Jiang Zaidong, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Gen (R) Zubair Mahmood Hayat, former Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, Counsellor, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Wang Shengjie, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Mr Faisal Zahid Malik, Execu-tive Director Pak-China Institute Mustafa Hyder Sayed, experts on international affairs and represen-tatives of different think tanks also attended the symposium and appreciated the Chinese people’s perseverance and resolve during 14-year war when Chinese people despite losing 35 million lives con-tinued to fight till they achieved victory.

Speaking on behalf of the National Assembly of Pakistan, he extended the deepest respect of the Pakistani people to their Chinese brethren, describ-ing the victory being commemorated as not only a decisive military achievement but also a moral tri-umph, proving that “justice and solidarity can over-come tyranny.” He recalled that the 14-year conflict left approximately 35 million Chinese citizens dead or wounded, with 300,000 lives lost in the Nanjing Massacre alone, underscoring the immense human cost of the war. Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah lauded the unity and courage of the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China and other patriotic forces, which contributed decisively to the global fight against fascism.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong expressed gratitude to the participants for commemorating the 80th anni-versary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Together with Pakistan’s peace-loving friends, we bear history in mind, to honor all those who laid down their lives, cherish peace, and open up the future, is of profound sig-nificance, he said.

More than eighty years ago in 1945, the dark clouds of fascism shrouded the globe, threatening human civilization with unprecedented catastrophe. The Chinese people, together with the people of the world, defeated fascism with indomitable will and heroic struggle, winning a great victory, he re-marked.

The Communist Party of China was the first to raise the banner of national resistance and actively advo-cated the establishment of the Anti-Japanese Na-tional United Front, and became the backbone of the whole-nation for fighting Japanese aggression, he said. In this arduous struggle, Pakistan also made an indelible contribution. Six hundred thousand Mus-lim soldiers fought valiantly in North Africa, Italy, Myanmar, and other battlefields; the port of Karachi worked around the clock to transship strategic mate-rials for the Allies, breaking the Japanese fascist blockade and supporting China’s War of Resistance, the Chinese ambassador said.

As all-weather strategic cooperative partners and important members of the Global South and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, China and Pakistan have always understood, trusted, and sup-ported each other in international and regional af-fairs, jointly upholding the UN-centered interna-tional system, the international order based on inter-national law, and the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, and defending the interests of de-veloping countries and international fairness and justice, he concluded.

Murtaza Solangi emphasized that Pakistan and China shared more than geography, a greater and stranger bond of friendship with their histories marked by struggles against colonial domination and their foreign policies anchored in mutual re-spect, non-interference, and sovereignty.