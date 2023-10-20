RAWALPINDI- Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir visited an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force to witness the on-going aerial exercise Indus Shield-2023.

The Air Chiefs of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Hungary were also among the distinguished guests who witnessed PAF’s 14 nation mega air exercise.

Addressing the exercise participants, Chief of Army Staff accentuated the paramount importance of multinational air exercises in the pursuit of common objectives amidst the ever-evolving dynamics of air warfare.

General Syed Asim Munir acknowledged that the Centre’s expertise and dedication have contributed to the development of highly skilled and proficient air warriors, who are ready to meet the challenges of modern warfare.

Highlighting the significance of the exercise, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal, Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, emphasized that exercise Indus Shield offers a unique opportunity for participating air forces to showcase their unparalleled skills and operational capabilities.