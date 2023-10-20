The UAE residence visa is a permit that is issued to foreign individuals, including Pakistanis and Indians, to live in this country for extended periods for work.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai, provides an online service to renew a private sector employee’s residence permit under the same terms as when it was first issued.

Requirements for Renewal of Residence Permit for Pakistan, Indian Nationals

A copy of the passport.

A recent personal photo with a white background for the sponsored person

A decent medical examination approved by the concerned authorities if they are over (18) years old

How To Apply For Renewal

Digital channels (website/smart application):

Log in to the smart services system through (UAE Pass or username). Search for the service to be applied for. Fill in the application data, where applicable. Pay the service fee (if any).

Customer Happiness Center:

Visit the nearest Customer Happiness Center. Get the automated turn ticket and wait. Submitting the application that fulfils all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employee. Pay the service fee (if any).

Amer Service Center:

Visit the nearest Amer Service Center. Get the automated turn ticket and wait. Submitting the application that fulfils all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employee.

Residence Permit Renewal Fee October 2023

Pay the service fee (if any).

Residency permit renewal fee: AED200

Extra charge :

Knowledge dirham: AED10

Innovation dirham: AED10

Fee inside the country: AED500

Delivery fees: AED20

Note The issuance fee increases by AED100 annually if the residence period is more than two years.