The Islamic Emirate considers the extension of the mission of the UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan Richard Bennett to be antagonistic.

According to Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, Richard Bennett’s reports do not reflect the realities of Afghanistan.

“He was not a successful person in his mission. Sadly, he was sharing the issues with the UN in a hostile manner when he reported, investigated, and travelled to Afghanistan. He did not consider the facts and preferred rumors, which was not a good way,” Mujahid noted.

This comes as UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett on X thanked the 54th session of the Human Rights Council “for extending the mandate of Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan. It is an honour to serve in this mandate, working to report on and seek improvements to the promotion and protection of human rights, independently and impartially.”

The permanent representative of Afghanistan to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Nasir Ahmad Andisha said that HRC54 draft resolution on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan was adopted without a vote.

Speaking at the 54 Session of the Human Rights Council, Nasir Ahmad Andisha said that people of Afghanistan, women and civil society deserve support and restoration of their fundamental rights and freedom.

“To maintain consistency and demonstrate commitment of accountability for the people of Afghanistan, the council should establish a well-funded independent investigative mechanism. The brave and resilient people of Afghanistan, women and civil society deserve support and restoration of their fundamental rights and freedom. To achieve lasting peace … accountability must not be delayed, it is time for action,” Andisha said..

“We condemn the restrictions on Afghan women and girls access to education, employment opportunities, freedom of movement and freedom of expression. Quality education for all remains aspirational, but women and girls should be afforded equal access to educational opportunities in Afghanistan. The United States is committed to promoting accountability for human rights abuses that take place in Afghanistan,” said the US Permanent Representative to the UN Human Rights Council, Ambassador Michèle Taylor.

Zaman Mehdi, the deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said that protracted conflicts and instability have served as the underlying Afghanistan dire human right and humanitarian situation.

“Pakistan has repeatedly urged all parties to abide by their obligations under the international law. Protracted conflicts and instability have unfortunately served as the underlying Afghanistan dire human right and humanitarian situation. Pakistan has had the consistent and considered view that the international community must remain engaged with Afghanistan,” Zaman Mehdi, the deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN.

Richard Bennett was appointed as the Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan by the Human Rights Council, in April 2022.