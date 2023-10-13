Kabul residents and some members of the Islamic Emirate held gatherings in Kabul to show support for the people of Palestine.

They gathered near Eidgah Great Mosque in Kabul and chanted anti-Israeli slogans and condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

They also said that they are ready to support the people of Palestine in any situation.

“This land belongs to Palestine, it belongs to Muslims, and it belongs to Arabs, God-willing we will free it,” said Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, a protester.

“Remember that this war has lasted for 80 years, if it lasts for a thousand years, it will be a victory for the Muslims,” said Azmatullah Majeed, a protester.

Some of the protesters criticized the silence of some countries regarding Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

“The elders of Islamic countries, especially the elders of Arab countries! I swear to God that if you don’t help Palestine today, the day will come when the same oppressors will dominate you,” said Abdul Haq Hemad, a protester.

“We say to the repressed Muslims of Palestine that we are by your side and ready to help in any way,” said Hamas, a member of the Islamic Emirate.

For seven days, Palestinian forces have captured many parts under the control of the Israeli forces one after the other, and intense clashes are still ongoing between the forces of the two sides.