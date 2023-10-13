Aid deliveries to the earthquake-affected villages in the Zinda Jan district of Herat province have been halted due to the arrival of a intense storm and the cold weather in the province.

Intense winds have overturned most of the tents in the area and the victims of the earthquake have been left homeless.

“Storms destroyed our tent. Only one or two houses remain safe. We, 10 to 15 families are living under one tent,” said Gul Ahmad, a victim of the earthquake.

“We ask the UN human rights council and the Islamic Emirate to urgently help the people,” said Mohammad, a victim of the earthquake.

Ahmand, who lost two of his sons in the earthquake in Herat, is living in a tent under the cold weather. He said that powerful winds and cold weather affected his life.

“The weather was so cold that we have never experienced it before. There was no means to warm up ourselves,” Ahmad told a TOLOnews reporter.

Those who have been severely affected by the earthquakes in Herat said that due to the cold weather their children have become ill, saying they need immediate help.

“Our kids struggled through the storm last night. Do anything to assist us in evacuating our kids. Let’s get them somewhere now that we are alive. No matter how much money you give us, it won’t assist us if our children are lost,” said Abdul Zahir, a victim of the earthquake.

This comes as, since last night a powerful storm accompanied by a cold front engulfed Herat, which affected most of the villages earlier affected by several earthquakes.