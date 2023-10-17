MuttahidaQaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) has decided to challenge the new delimitations..According to sources, the MQM-P leadership has finalized the consultations regarding the delimitations with the legal experts.Lastmonth, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) formed a legal team to challenge the new delimitations.

Elections to be held in last week of January says ECPAs per details, the legal team headed by the president of PLF will challenge the new delimitations.The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier issued a preliminary list of new delimitations ahead of general polls.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) and ECP members approved the preliminary list of new delimitations under the 2023 digital census data.After CEC’s approval, the commission issued the initial list of the delimitations on its website.It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.

In a statement, the ECP said that it reviewed work on delimiting constituencies and decided that the initial list for the delimitation of constituencies would be published on September 27.

“The final delimitation list will be published on November 30,” said ECP, adding that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024 following the 54-day election schedule. Sources added that MuttahidaQaumi Movement Pakistan will challenge the delimitation of Hyderabad, Nawab Shah, Sukkur, Karachi, and Mirpurkhas.